KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FBI Director Chris Wray Defends The ‘Real FBI’ Against Criticism From House Republicans

July 12, 2023 3:24PM PDT
Share
FBI Director Chris Wray Defends The ‘Real FBI’ Against Criticism From House Republicans
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray defended what he calls the “real FBI” before a contentious hearing of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

For nearly six hours, he dismissed a litany of grievances from Republicans who are harshly critical of the bureau.

Key Republicans are threatening to defund some FBI operations and claiming the Justice Department is unfair to political conservatives.

Wray is refusing to engage in specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.

He’s rejecting the Republican assertion that the bureau is favoring the Biden family and he says the notion that the bureau was involved the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is “ludicrous.”

More about:
Chris Wray
fbi

Popular Posts

1

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
2

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
3

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures
4

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
5

Federal Reserve Minutes: Some Officials Wanted To Raise Interest Rates Last Month