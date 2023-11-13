FBI, Capitol Police Testify In The Trial Of The Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors are bringing forward law enforcement officials to discuss video that’s at the crux of their case against the man accused of attacking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at the couple’s San Francisco home last year.

The trial against David DePape is in it’s second day.

Paul Pelosi is expected to testify.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties.

His attorney told jurors last week that she won’t dispute that DePape attacked Paul Pelosi, but that the charges don’t fit.