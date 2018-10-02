FBI Agent Shot By Booby-Trapped Wheelchair

Jackson County, Oregon – An FBI agent walks into a booby-trapped house and gets shot from a wheelchair that was rigged to fire. Oregon Live reports the former property owner is charged with assault. The feds responded to the home in Southern Oregon last month after a request from a lawyer who was in-charge of selling the property. Court records show officers found multiple traps. The agent was wounded in the leg when he entered the home. The feds say the makeshift weapons were created by Gregory Rodvelt, who was forced-to-forfeit his property as part of an elder abuse case. He’s currently in an Arizona jail in a separate case.