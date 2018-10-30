Favorite Portland Restaurant……Go

Willamette Week asked Portland Trailblazer players “What is your favorite restaurant in Portland?”
The answers ranged from Bamboo Sushi (Damian Lillard) to Jakes Crawfish (Maurice Hawkless) to OX (CJ McCollum). You can read more about their answers here:
https://www.wweek.com/restaurants/2018/10/02/we-went-to-blazers-media-day-and-asked-players-about-their-favorite-portland-restaurants/
I asked Portland’s Morning News where they liked to eat.
Jacob: Screen Door
Rosemary: Portofino
Pat: nel Centro
Me-Rebecca: Miyamoto Sushi, Jakes Crawfish, and Russell Street BBQ (I couldn’t pick one)
Steve: Gray’s at the Vancouver Hilton
Judah: Ringside
We are talking about it at 629 and 829 on FM NEWS 101. Join us.