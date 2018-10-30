Favorite Portland Restaurant……Go

Willamette Week asked Portland Trailblazer players “What is your favorite restaurant in Portland?”

The answers ranged from Bamboo Sushi (Damian Lillard) to Jakes Crawfish (Maurice Hawkless) to OX (CJ McCollum). You can read more about their answers here:

https://www.wweek.com/restaurants/2018/10/02/we-went-to-blazers-media-day-and-asked-players-about-their-favorite-portland-restaurants/

I asked Portland’s Morning News where they liked to eat.

Jacob: Screen Door

Rosemary: Portofino

Pat: nel Centro

Me-Rebecca: Miyamoto Sushi, Jakes Crawfish, and Russell Street BBQ (I couldn’t pick one)

Steve: Gray’s at the Vancouver Hilton

Judah: Ringside

We are talking about it at 629 and 829 on FM NEWS 101. Join us.