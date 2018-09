A nationwide customer survey of people’s favorite brands called The Harris Poll has come out with some interesting new discoveries in 2018. The poll talked to 77,000 customers about more than 3,000 brands.

Taco Bell was chosen as the best Mexican food. Really? The best? Do you agree? Oh, and by the way, you can read the favorites in the other categories below:

https://theharrispoll.com/taco-bell-is-americas-favorite-mexican-restaurant/