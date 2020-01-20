Father Sues Redmond Police Over Son’s Tasering
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A father is suing Redmond police because he says they used excessive force when they used a Taser stun gun on his 14-year-old son nearly two years ago.
The Oregonian reports Michael Francisco filed the civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, contending the teen posed no threat when the two Redmond officers placed the stun gun against the boy’s torso and shocked him multiple times.
Francisco is asking for $250,000 for the teen’s pain and emotional anguish, and attorneys fees and costs.
A Redmond Police department spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs division reviewed the case and found the officers’ use of force was justified.