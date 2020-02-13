Father And Son Killed In Crash Near Springfield
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A father and son were killed Saturday when their car went down an embankment southeast of Springfield.
The Register-Guard reports the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon received a report of a vehicle on fire down an embankment between Jasper and Lowell.
Police say a neighbor heard the crash and told someone to call 911 while he responded to the area.
Police say the neighbor found a man ejected from the car and began life-saving efforts with the assistance of a bystander until firefighters arrived.
Tyler Morin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say deputies found Morin’s father, Bradley Morin, of Eugene, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.