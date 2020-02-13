      Weather Alert

Father And Son Killed In Crash Near Springfield

Feb 13, 2020 @ 3:42pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A father and son were killed Saturday when their car went down an embankment southeast of Springfield.

The Register-Guard reports the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon received a report of a vehicle on fire down an embankment between Jasper and Lowell.

Police say a neighbor heard the crash and told someone to call 911 while he responded to the area.

Police say the neighbor found a man ejected from the car and began life-saving efforts with the assistance of a bystander until firefighters arrived.

Tyler Morin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say deputies found Morin’s father, Bradley Morin, of Eugene, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

