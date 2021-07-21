Father and Daughter Drown in Sandy River

A child and her father are dead, after rescuers tried to save them from drowning in the Sandy River.
The Multnomah Sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the names of the father, and his 7 year old daughter until they finish notifying the family. They say an accident happened last night, near Dabney State Recreation Area. The girl’s flotation device flipped over, and her dad dove in, trying to save her.
Witnesses say neither of them resurfaced.
Deputies later found the father and daughter near the Stark Street Bridge, but they were not able to save them. They were not wearing life jackets.
They are the third and fourth drowning victims on the Sandy River, this month.