Fatal Shooting In Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. — One person has died following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood on November 15, 2023.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting incident at a business located near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were administered on-site before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect(s) had fled the scene before officers arrived, and as of now, no arrests have been made.

Portland Police Homicide Unit Detectives are actively investigating the case. Individuals with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Det. Sean Macomber at [email protected] or 503-823-0404, or Det. Rico Beniga at [email protected] or 503-823-0457, referencing case number 23-297040.