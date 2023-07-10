Fatal Shooting In North Portland Under Investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a shooting incident reported in the 8400 block of North Fessenden Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male at the scene. As of now, no individuals have been detained, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Portland Police Homicide detectives have been dispatched to initiate an investigation into the incident. Individuals who possess any information relevant to the case are urged to contact Detective Joseph Corona at [email protected] or 503-823-0508, as well as Detective Jennifer Hertzler at [email protected] or 503-823-1040. When providing information, kindly reference the assigned case number 23-180335.

The identity of the victim will be disclosed once the Medical Examiner confirms the cause of death and the victim’s family members have been duly notified.