Fatal Shooting In Gresham: Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Gresham, Ore – Detectives are currently investigating a fatal shooting that unfolded this afternoon in Gresham. Gresham Police responded to a disturbance report in the 16400 block of NE Glisan St. shortly after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds and another person injured during the disturbance.

The gunshot victims, along with the third injured person, were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Regrettably, one of the gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. As of now, their identity is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The East County Major Crimes Team has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation. Authorities believe that there were multiple witnesses present during the events leading up to the shooting. Individuals with information pertinent to the case are urged to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.