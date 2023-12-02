Fatal Shooting In Centennial Neighborhood Prompts Homicide Investigation

Portland, Ore. — On Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:25 p.m., officers from East Precinct and the Focused Intervention Team responded to a reported shooting near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street in the Centennial Neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man injured at the scene. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called, and the man was swiftly transported to the hospital by ambulance. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect or suspects had left the scene before the arrival of law enforcement, and as of now, no immediate arrests have been made.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident. As part of the investigation, Southeast 148th Avenue is temporarily closed between Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast Clinton Street.

Individuals with any information related to this case are urged to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at [email protected] or 503-823-0833, or Detective Scott Broughton at [email protected] or (503) 823-3774. Please reference case number 23-311472.