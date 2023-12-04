Freeway Reopen Following Pedestrian Crash On Southbound I-5 Near I-405

UPDATE — All lanes of I-5 Southbound have reopened.

Portland, Ore – A crash involving a pedestrian has resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Interstate 405. As a result, all traffic is being diverted over the Fremont Bridge. Additionally, all on-ramps leading to southbound I-5 in the affected area have been closed.

Emergency crews are currently on-site, working to clear the area. However, there is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the affected area. Further details about the incident, including the identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding the crash, are not available at this time.