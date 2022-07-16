Fatal Motorcycle Versus SUV Collision In Hazel Dell

(Hazel Dell, Wash) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Friday evening in Hazel Dell. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies along with Clark County Fire District 6 and American Medical Response responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle injury collision at NE 99th street and NE 21st Place after 7:00 last night.
First responders found a 2005 Yamaha YZFR motorcyle and its rider down in the eastbound lanes of NE 99th St. A preliminary investigation of the scene and witness reports suggest the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 99th street when it collided with a 2015 Toyota Highlander utility vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota, Sandra Martinez attempted to turn from northbound NE 21st Pl to westbound on NE 99th.
The rider of the motorcycle, Avery Marshall, 28, of Vancouver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Martinez cooperated with investigators and was later released from the scene. CCSO Traffic Unit continued the investigation. They believe that excessive speed is a contributing factor in the collision at this time.