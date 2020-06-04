      Weather Alert

Fatal House Fire in Sheridan

Jun 4, 2020 @ 10:40am

SHERIDAN, Ore. — Not all of the residents of a home on NE Yamhill Street in Sheridan were able to escape when it caught fire just before 5:30 on Thursday morning.

One person climbed onto the roof of a patio where they were helped to the ground by a passerby and Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies.

First responders initiated heroic efforts to attempt to rescue the other occupants, but sadly they did not make it out.

Investigators have not ruled on the cause.  The identities of the victims will not be released until the medical examiner can make a determination on the cause of death and their family members have been notified.

TAGS
fire Sheridan
