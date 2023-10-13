Fatal Head-On Collision In Clackamas, One Dead And One Injured

Oregon City, Ore. — A head-on collision in Clackamas on Thursday morning resulted in the death of a man and left a woman with “serious injuries,” according to local officials.

The incident involved 24-year-old Ilya Ilech Bosovik of Clackamas and 81-year-old Carol Marie Day Bordeaux from Oregon City. The crash occurred on Southeast Jennifer Street near Evelyn Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday. The car Bosovik was driving, a Kia Spectra, matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in an earlier incident where it reportedly ran over a child’s feet and then fled the scene, as stated by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, an older sibling was able to pull the child, who had been waiting for a school bus, out of the car’s path at the last moment. The injured child received on-site medical treatment.

Detectives suspect that Bosovik “may have been under the influence of intoxicants,” according to the sheriff’s office. Bosovik was transported to an area hospital after the crash but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

It is worth noting that Bosovik had previous convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license and had faced charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and theft by receiving.

Investigations into the events surrounding Thursday’s crashes are ongoing. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has requested anyone with relevant information to contact their tip line at 503-723-4949 or use the email form at Clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.