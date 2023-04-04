Fatal Fire At Hillsboro Duplex Residence

Hillsboro, Ore. — At 7:43 am this morning, Hillsboro emergency services received the first call to 911 reporting billowing smoke and an audible smoke alarm at a multi-story duplex residence located at 265 SE 28th Avenue in Hillsboro. Multiple callers reported increasing amounts of darkening smoke and neighbors attempting to contact the resident from outside the structure. A Hillsboro Police officer arrived on the scene but was unable to make contact at the front door due to the intensity of the fire, smoke, and heat.

Based on the information from the 911 call, the incident was upgraded to a first alarm, bringing in additional firefighters and resources to the scene. The first arriving fire engine initiated an attack on the fire, while other firefighters accessed the roof to ventilate the structure and release heated gas and smoke. As crews accessed the rear of the structure, they encountered heavy flames and black smoke.

Tragically, during a search of the home, firefighters discovered a deceased adult victim and a deceased dog inside. Firefighters continued their thorough search of both sides of the duplex and confirmed no other residents or pets were found. Two adults living in the adjoining unit were able to evacuate safely and were not reported to be injured. The damage from the fire was largely contained to one unit, but the other unit was impacted by smoke and heat.

A Hillsboro Public Safety Chaplain responded to the scene to provide support to the evacuated residents, neighbors, and first responders. Two adult residents were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue was assisted at the scene by Hillsboro Police, Metro West Ambulance, Portland General Electric, and NW Natural Gas. The Hillsboro Fire Investigation team is currently investigating the cause of the fire in coordination with investigators from the Hillsboro Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and no official cause has been determined yet.

Hillsboro Fire would like to extend their gratitude to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Cornelius Fire Department for their support in providing fire station coverage during the incident. Updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.