Fatal Crash Shuts Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon when a hail storm came through the area.
As of 3:20pm, the crash blocks all northbound and southbound lanes near the Lexington Bridge/MP 42. The crash was first reported after 2:00pm.
Washington State Patrol reports there have been multiple crashes in the area in both directions.
Kelso NB/SB I5 – Multiple crashes, 1 fatality. Heavy Hail storm came through area. Expect delays both directions. Getting assistance from @SheriffCowlitz. pic.twitter.com/gaImxVJ6Tn
— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 19, 2022
