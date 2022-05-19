      Breaking News
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

May 19, 2022 @ 3:21pm
Courtesy: MGN

KELSO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon when a hail storm came through the area.

As of 3:20pm, the crash blocks all northbound and southbound lanes near the Lexington Bridge/MP 42.  The crash was first reported after 2:00pm.

Washington State Patrol reports there have been multiple crashes in the area in both directions.

