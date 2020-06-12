Fatal Crash On Highway 26 In Banks
Courtesy: MGN
BANKS, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Highway 26 near Pihl Road on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 8:30am. The highway was closed for about four hours.
Oregon State Police say a vehicle driven by 86-year-old Frank Zenger Jr. of Hillsboro was headed westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a commercial vehicle driven by a man from Tillamook.
Zenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.