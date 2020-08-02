Fatal Crash Kills Two In Deschutes County
Early Saturday afternoon police responded to crash involving two cars at the intersection of Hwy 97 and O’neil Hwy.
Police say early investigation revealed that 53 year old Robert Gregg of Madras was entering Hwy 97 when his van was struck by a car being driven by 56 year old Alfonso Lopez of Colton, Ca.
Gregg and his passenger, 46 year old Antonia Romero of Madras were pronounced dead.
Lopez was said to of not been injured.
Hwy 97 was partially closed for several hours during the investigation.