Fatal Crash Closes Interstate 84 Westbound In Gresham
Courtesy KGW's Eric Patterson
GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people were killed early Tuesday morning when their car collided with a semi truck on Interstate 84 westbound just past 181st Avenue around 3:30.
Gresham Police report that speed appears to be a factor. The semi truck driver was not injured.
All westbound lanes are blocked between 181st and 122nd. Drivers will have to take exit 13 until the lanes are re-opened. The freeway is expected to remain closed for several hours as traffic investigators reconstruct the crash.