Fatal Crash Closes Interstate 84 Westbound In Gresham

Mar 24, 2020 @ 6:29am
Courtesy KGW's Eric Patterson

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people were killed early Tuesday morning when their car collided with a semi truck on Interstate 84 westbound just past 181st Avenue around 3:30.

Gresham Police report that speed appears to be a factor.  The semi truck driver was not injured.

All westbound lanes are blocked between 181st and 122nd.  Drivers will have to take exit 13 until the lanes are re-opened.  The freeway is expected to remain closed for several hours as traffic investigators reconstruct the crash.

