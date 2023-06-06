Fatal Collision On Oregon Coastal Road: One Dead, Two Injured

Coos County, Ore – A preliminary investigation into a tragic collision on County Road 12 revealed that a black Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Tomas Iglesias Olivas (59) from Coos Bay, was traveling northbound when it veered across the center line and collided with a blue Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox, operated by Jennifer Dawn Jordan (43) from Langlois, was traveling southbound.

According to roadway evidence, it appeared that the Jetta was negotiating a curve and attempted to correct its path of travel, causing it to veer into the oncoming lane. The collision occurred at an angle between the two vehicles.

Tragically, Olivas, the driver of the Jetta, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Jordan and her passenger, Ethan Blaine Dickenson (18) from Langlois, sustained serious injuries and were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital for medical treatment.

The Oregon State Police (OSP) received assistance from various agencies during the incident, including the Coos County Medical Examiner, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos Bay Police Department, Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains, Sixes River Fire and Rescue, Bandon Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Investigation into the collision is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.