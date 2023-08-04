Fatal Collision in Vancouver Involving Vehicle Crashing Into House Under Investigation

Vancouver, Wash. – The Vancouver Police traffic unit is investigating a collision that occurred in the 2600 block of Unander Ave, where a vehicle crashed into a residential house. Tragically, a female occupant inside the home was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries, which have been reported as non-life threatening.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, eventually hitting a median curb and crashing through a fence before colliding with the house. Both impairment and speed were identified as contributing factors in the crash.

Once the driver is released from the hospital, they will face pending charges of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and Vehicular Homicide in connection with the incident. Further details on the identities of the involved parties and any additional developments in the investigation have not been released at this time. Authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.