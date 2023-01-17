Fastest Corvette Ever Is All-Wheel-Drive Gas-Electric Hybrid

The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it's not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) – The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8.

The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds.

General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Yet engineers say the 655-horsepower system is civil enough for the daily commute.