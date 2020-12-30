Fast Food Drive-Thru vs. Sit Down Restaurants
WILSONVILLE, Ore.– Drive-thru restaurants are expected to do pretty well in the future. The business model is different than sit down facilities. Franchise offerings like In-N-Out are scouting places in Oregon that could work for them after the pandemic. Jason Brandt with the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says, “It’s hard to see such a wide variation in how they can successfully operate right now. Sit down facilities will go through more ownership transitions than what would be seen on the fast food side of things where they’ve been able to survive and even thrive with drive-thru options.”
Operators moving forward are more likely to look at facilities that can reach over into the driv-thru world if land use regulations will allow.