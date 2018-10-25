Fare is Fair

Portland Ore – An emergency ordinance to clarify TriMet’s fare collection authority was denied and delayed after the Board of Directors failed to reach a unanimous decision. One board member voted no to allow time for community groups to weigh in on the topic. The ordinance reaffirms that no proof of payment calls for a citation and highlights the Legislative authority backing TriMet to collect fares. TriMet attorney Eric Van Hagen said fare collectors feel unable to respond to situations where riders are saying ‘You don’t have the right to ask for proof of payment”

If the second reading in November is approved, then the ordinance will be enacted in December.