Far From the Tree: An Interview with Author Andrew Solomon

In Brief: The movie takes a premise similar to author Andrew Solomon’s book and follows parents and their unusual children. Their stories will move you and move you deeply. This is a wonderful film.

Here is my review that includes comments from the author, Andrew Solomon.

https://www.kxl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Far-From-the-Tree-.mp3 https://www.kxl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Far-From-the-Tree-.mp3



Click here for showtimes.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.