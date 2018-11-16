In Brief: Not totally fantastic but not bad. Certainly better than the original film.



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is — at least so far — Harry Potter light. The story comes from mind of Potter creator J.K. Rowling. It is a sequel to her 2016 original film. The movie is based on her book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Ironically, it was published in 2001 under the name Newt Scamander.

That character is played — again — by Eddie Redmayne. Most of the main players in the first film also return. Added to the mix is Jude Law who plays a young wizard and teacher you’ve probably heard of, Albus Dumbledore.

Set in the mid-1920s, Scamander is still in trouble over the trouble he caused in New York from the first film. As with most Rowling projects, there are lots of side stories but basically, Scamander is contacted by Dumbledore and asked to find Johnny Depp’s evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. He’s wanting to start a revolution and have those with magic powers ruling the world instead of hiding among Muggles.

While it’s a Harry Potter clone in some ways, The Crimes of Grindelwald does have its own unique magic. Rowling — who co-produces and wrote the screenplay — and director David Yates (the last four Harry Potter flicks and the first Fantastic Beasts) pack the film with crowd-pleasing special effects and creatures ranging from cuddly to blood curdling.

Yates and his creative crew do such a good job with Scamander’s animal friends that you almost buy that they’re real. Another plus, the two-hour and change film isn’t padded. It starts fast and stays there.

The acting is also pretty good. Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogel, Alison Sudol, Depp, Law and the rest of the cast are terrific and seem be having as much fun making this as you will have watching.

That said, I’m not much of a fantasy fan. Turn the fantasy flick into a series with at least three more films, then I’m even less enamored. Still…The Crimes of Grindelwald hooked me and kept me hooked. I even sat through the credits. It never ceases to amaze me that it takes a small city to make one of these things.

In the case of Grindelwald — unlike most effect-filled super hero flicks — that small city made a pretty good movie.

Director: David Yates

Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Dan Folger, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Carmen Djogo

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. More fun that Potter — at least so far — and there are only three more left. LOL. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.