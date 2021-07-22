Fan & Air Conditioner Donation Drive In Portland This Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Donations of fans and air conditioners for the less fortunate are being accepted in Portland this weekend.
People who need a fan or AC can come pick one up on Saturday from 9am to 2pm in the parking lot at 301 NE Knott. There will also be volunteers available to make deliveries to those who can’t make it.
The event was organized by Emanuel Displaced Persons Association II. Founder member Bryd was struck by the mounting death toll of the late June heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.
“We have to do what we can to prevent this from happening again”, she said.
You should contact them at [email protected] or text (503) 847-3623 to make arrangements.