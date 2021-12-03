      Breaking News
Trail Blazers Terminate GM Neil Olshey For Workplace Conduct

Famously Soggy Seattle Saw Record Rain This Fall

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:36am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle, a city known for soggy weather, has seen its wettest fall on record.

The National Weather Service says 19.04 inches of rain fell between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, breaking a record set in 2006.

A series of wet storms caused by so-called “atmospheric rivers” pounded the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flooding and damage.

Areas north of Seattle were hit especially hard. Bellingham recorded 23.55 inches (59.8 centimeters) of rain from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) more than the previous high.

The record rain comes after the region saw record breaking heat earlier this year.

TAGS
rain Seattle
Popular Posts
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster
How Concerned Should You Be About The New Omicron Variant?
Dozens Of Oregon Workers Fired For Not Getting COVID Shot
One Injured In Shooting at Tacoma Mall
OHA Offering Pharmacies Money For Administering COVID-19 Shots
Connect With Us Listen To Us On