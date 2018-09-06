Famous Ships to Visit Coos Bay and Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The famous tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be dropping anchor in two different Oregon coastal communities next month for naval buffs to visit.

The Statesman Journal reports that the Lady Washington has been in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Star Trek: Generations” and ABC’s “Once Upon A Time.”

The ship is a replica of the first American vessel to make landfall on the West Coast.

It will be docked in Coos Bay from Oct. 2-7, while the Hawaiian Chieftain will be in Astoria on those same dates.

Fans can get tours of the vessels at dock or book passage on an “evening tour” or an “adventure tour” during the dates the ships are on the Oregon Coast.

—

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com