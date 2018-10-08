Family Wants Answers After Murder Near Moda Center

Portland, Oregon – The man accused of shooting and killing a person outside the Moda Center Friday night, will be in court today. Police say the suspect 35-year-old Robert James opened fire hitting three people.

The victim who died was 44-year-old Markell Jones. His family still wants to know why it happened.

The victim’s sister spoke to KGW, saying this has been devastating to them. An officer nearby saw the shooting and arrested James at the scene. He is facing murder charges. The two other victims are in the hospital, but are expected to recover.

