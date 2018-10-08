Family Wants Answers After Murder Near Moda Center

Portland, Oregon – The man accused of shooting and killing a person outside the Moda Center Friday night, will be in court today. Police say the suspect 35-year-old Robert James opened fire hitting three people.
The victim who died was 44-year-old Markell Jones. His family still wants to know why it happened.
The victim’s sister spoke to KGW, saying this has been devastating to them. An officer nearby saw the shooting and arrested James at the scene. He is facing murder charges. The two other victims are in the hospital, but are expected to recover.
A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Markell Jones died as a result of homicidal violence caused by multiple gunshot injuries.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail continue to investigate this death. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.
On Friday, October 5, 2018, at 11:36 p.m., a North Precinct officer was in the area of Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Wheeler Avenue when he heard and observed a person firing a gun.
While hearing and seeing an adult male fire a gun, the officer ran towards the suspect and provided the suspect directions. The suspect complied with the officer’s directions and was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Northeast 1st Avenue and Northeast Multnomah. At the time the suspect was taken into custody a firearm was also located and seized as evidence. After the suspect was taken into custody, officers searched the area and did not locate anyone with injuries as a result of this shooting at the scene. Canvassing officers did locate evidence of gunfire.
During the investigation, officers were notified by staff at two separate hospital emergency departments that three people had arrived by private vehicles at their emergency departments with gunshot injuries. Two adult males arrived at one hospital in one vehicle and an adult female arrived at a separate hospital in a different vehicle. While at the hospital, medical personnel determined one of the men was deceased. The other two victims were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Based on preliminary information, investigators do not believe the adult female victim that was injured in this shooting was an intended target.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Robert J. James, Jr. James was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Murder.
The deceased will be identified after a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and the next of kin have been notified.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and the Tactical Operation Division’s Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensics Evidence Division also responded. Members of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s are also involved in this investigation.
