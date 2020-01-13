Family Swept Out To Sea On Oregon Coast Identified
Cannon Beach, Ore. — The family who’s two young children were swept out to sea Saturday near Cannon Beach, have been Identified.
In a written statement, the family says 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles was walking on an off beach trail when the waves came up and pulled him, 7-year-old Lola and 4 -year-old William out to sea.
Both Jeremy and Lola were pulled from the water by rescuers. Lolo was pronounced dead at the hospital and Jeremy is recovering from hypothermia.
William’s boyd has yet to be recovered.
Below is the statement from the family:
Over the weekend- members of our family- Jeremy Stiles (47), Lola Stiles (7) and William Stiles (4)- were involved in a tragic accident at Cannon Beach when a sneaker wave creeped up onto the beach trail they were walking on and pulled them out to sea. Lola was pronounced dead at the hospital, William’s body has not yet been recovered and Jeremy is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital.
The Stiles family want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and especially the support of the first responders and Coast Guard during this horrific tragedy for our family. First responders have reported that they were on an off beach trail and when the waves came up and pulled them in.
Our hearts as you can imagine could not be more broken as both children were loved beyond measure by our entire family and so many others.
If you would like to provide support to the family during this time of loss– please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stiles-family-support