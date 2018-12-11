Family Stuck In Snow Xmas Tree Hunting
By Jacob Dean
|
Dec 11, 2018 @ 5:23 AM

Deschutes County, Oregon – An Oregon family had to be rescued after getting stuck in about 18 inches of snow, while they were searching for a Christmas Tree. It happened Sunday night near Bend. It took crews four hours to reach the family in the Deschutes National Forest. Oregonlive reports they did not have shovels or anything to dig out of the snow with. But they did have some water and gear to stay warm. The sheriff’s office warns you to be aware, several Forest Service roads are closed in the winter. If you take back roads always have traction tires, chains, and shovels to dig out.

 

