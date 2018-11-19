Family Speaks Out After Deadly DUI Crash

Portland, Oregon – A driver charged with hitting a 32-year-old man while he was drunk behind the wheel will be in a Portland courtroom today. Family members of the victim, Jason Barnes, are in mourning. Newspartner KGW reports people continue to leave flowers and other items along Willamette Boulevard in memory of Barnes. Police say 23-year-old Calum Breitenberg was speeding Thursday night when he crashed into a parked car, then hit Barnes who was on the sidewalk collecting bottles and cans. Breitenberg is in jail facing multiple charges including manslaughter. Breitenberg faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering, and DUII.

The pedestrian who died as a result of injuries suffered during a traffic crash on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in the 7400 block of North Willamette Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Jason M. Barns of Tigard, Oregon.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team Investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon. gov

This is the 33rd traffic crash related fatality in the City of Portland in 2018.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390