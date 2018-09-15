Family Seeks Missing Gresham Man

Gresham, Ore. – Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old man last seen on Sept. 11. Richard Perez left his Gresham residence to go to the store and left behind his wallet and cell phone. His family is worried about his well-being. Perez has a shaved head, brown eyes, is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall and 185 pounds. He drives a spray painted dark blue 1982 Datsun Pickup.

Anyone who knows of Perez’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333.