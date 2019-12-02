Family of Three Injured in SE Portland Fire
A fire that started around 4:00 on Sunday morning at a duplex at Southeast 136th and Powell spread to the second half of the duplex and two homes before firefighters could get the upper hand.
The half of the duplex where the fire started is a total loss. The other three residences were damaged. The losses are estimated at $250,000.
Two adults suffered smoke inhalation and their son was burned significantly.
Investigators say smoke alarms were a factor. The National Fire Protection Association reports 60% of fatal fires from 2012 to 2016 were the result of not having working smoke alarms.