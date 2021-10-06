Family Of Murdered Man Asks Portland Leaders To Untie The Hands of Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of Jacob Knight-Vasquez met reporters in front of the Blue Moon Tavern on Northwest 21st and Glisan on Wednesday morning to talk about loosing their loved one.
Jacob lost his life early on the morning of September 24th at Silver Dollar Pizza, across the street from the Blue Moon where he worked. He was shot in the back.
Wendy Vasquez-Osborne described her youngest brother as loving and kind. He was the youngest of eight. Tuesday would have been his 35th birthday and her parents anniversary.
Wendy and her husband Don are asking the shooter to come forward and turn themselves in to police. They also ask the city to untie the hands of officers and get them back out on the streets.
