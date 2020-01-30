      Weather Alert

Family Of Man Who Died Of Flu In Prison Sues For $15 Million

Jan 30, 2020 @ 11:40am

SALEM, ore. (AP) – A $15 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died at the Oregon State Penitentiary accuses prison staff of failing to treat the 54-year-old inmate for flu and then covering up his flu-related death.

The Statesman Journal reports that Michael Barton, of Medford, Oregon,  was already experiencing mental illness and dementia when he came down with the flu in January 2018.

Prison officials declined to comment on the allegations made in the lawsuit or the Disability Rights Oregon review, citing the pending litigation.

Barton entered state custody in 2017 after being convicted of robbing a bank.

