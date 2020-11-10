      Weather Alert

Family Of Man Killed In Mill Accident Files Lawsuit

Nov 10, 2020 @ 3:36pm

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – The family of a Klamath Falls man who died while working at the Columbia Forest Products mill has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Herald and News reports the mother of Francis “Frankie” Crispin, Kay Moyette, is suing the mill for nearly $5.5 million after Crispen fell into a vat of scalding, corrosive liquid on Nov. 17, 2017 while he was repairing an electrical cord that operates a motor at the mill.

The complaint alleges Columbia failed to install the proper safety equipment, such as guard rails or other fall protection, that could have prevented Crispen’s death.

An email has been sent by The Associated Press to the company seeking comment on the lawsuit.

