Family Of Man Crushed By Street Sweeper Settles Lawsuit

Jan 14, 2020 @ 11:54am
SEATTLE (AP) – The family of a man who was crushed to death by a street sweeper in Bellevue has agreed to settle a wrongful death case for $4 million.

Alexandru Culai was walking near a construction zone when the machine backed up and ran him over in February 2018.

Culai’s family sued the company that operated the street sweeper – Nelson and Sons Construction, doing business as Team Nelson –  in King County Superior Court.

Kevin Coluccio, an attorney for two of Culai’s three sons, says the settlement still needs court approval.

The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

