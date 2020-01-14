Family Of Man Crushed By Street Sweeper Settles Lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) – The family of a man who was crushed to death by a street sweeper in Bellevue has agreed to settle a wrongful death case for $4 million.
Alexandru Culai was walking near a construction zone when the machine backed up and ran him over in February 2018.
Culai’s family sued the company that operated the street sweeper – Nelson and Sons Construction, doing business as Team Nelson – in King County Superior Court.
Kevin Coluccio, an attorney for two of Culai’s three sons, says the settlement still needs court approval.
The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment.