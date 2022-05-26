      Weather Alert

Family Of Kevin Peterson Files Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Clark County Sheriff’s Office

May 26, 2022 @ 3:17pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The family of a Black man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Clark County in southwest Washington, alleging that its law enforcement has a “policy, custom and established practice” of allowing officers to wrongfully wield deadly force.

KOIN-TV reports the lawsuit filed Thursday comes after prosecutors declined to charge the Clark County deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. during a drug sting in October 2020.

The deputies fatally shot the 21-year-old as he ran from police with a gun during a drug bust in Hazel Dell, near Vancouver.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says officials will not make comments on ongoing litigation.

TAGS
federal Jr. Kevin Peterson lawsuit Wrongful death
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li
Former President Trump Pays Contempt Of Court Fines
Nurses At Two More Providence Hospitals To Vote On Striking
Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs
Connect With Us Listen To Us On