Family Of Kevin Peterson Files Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Clark County Sheriff’s Office

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The family of a Black man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Clark County in southwest Washington, alleging that its law enforcement has a “policy, custom and established practice” of allowing officers to wrongfully wield deadly force.
KOIN-TV reports the lawsuit filed Thursday comes after prosecutors declined to charge the Clark County deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. during a drug sting in October 2020.
The deputies fatally shot the 21-year-old as he ran from police with a gun during a drug bust in Hazel Dell, near Vancouver.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson says officials will not make comments on ongoing litigation.