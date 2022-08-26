KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Family Of 5 Narrowly Escape House Fire In North Clark County

August 26, 2022 8:08AM PDT
The Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the fire on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland in the 1 o’clock hour.

In a release fire crews said the children in the home woke up because of the growing fire in the living room and got the rest of the household up and out. Crews Arrived on the scene and found the home fully involved. The Home is considered a total loss.

