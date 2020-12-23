      Weather Alert

Family Missing After Search For Christmas Tree

Dec 23, 2020 @ 6:00am

A four-year-old girl and her grandparents are still missing, perhaps somewhere in the Willamette National Forest where they went to go cut down a Christmas tree on Monday. The girl’s mom went to pick up her child at her grandparent’s home yesterday, but nobody was there. Authorities used cell phone tracking data and launched a search in the Fall Creek area. The girl’s name is Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, her grandparents are Sharon and Gregory Poitra. They were driving a white Toyota Matrix with Oregon plates.

 

Popular Posts
Kinney Family Reportedly Finalizing Agreement With Legal Counsel To Recover Red House
Iraqi Refugee Shot In Ambush In NE Portland Dies
Police Shoot And Kill Wanted Man In Auburn, Washington
Oregon's COVID-19 State Of Emergency Extended Until March
Three Oregon Kids Missing From Foster Homes