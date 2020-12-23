Family Missing After Search For Christmas Tree
A four-year-old girl and her grandparents are still missing, perhaps somewhere in the Willamette National Forest where they went to go cut down a Christmas tree on Monday. The girl’s mom went to pick up her child at her grandparent’s home yesterday, but nobody was there. Authorities used cell phone tracking data and launched a search in the Fall Creek area. The girl’s name is Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, her grandparents are Sharon and Gregory Poitra. They were driving a white Toyota Matrix with Oregon plates.