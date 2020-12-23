Family Jumps To Safety After Early Morning Apartment Fire
PORTLAND, Ore.–The fire broke out at the Alder Royal Apartments on Southeast 161st and Alder around 2:30 this morning. While the fire started in one unit the family in the unit across the breezeway was forced to jump off the balcony to safety. The Dad opened the door to get out but closed the door quickly because of the smoke and flames. The father his two children a cat and a dog were able to make the jump without getting hurt. One of them actually landed on a Gresham Firefighter. The cause is still under investigation. The tenant of the unit where the fire began walked away from the scene. Investigators would like to talk with him. Other nearby units were evacuated. Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire and Rescue says, ” It was cold enough this morning we called a bus to shelter the people who were standing outside. They just weren’t dressed for the colder temperatures.”