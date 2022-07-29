Family Is Rescued From Santiam River

ALBANY, Ore. – A family of six is recovering after a dramatic, multi-pronged rescue from the Santiam River Wednesday evening.
The family had gotten separated in the river near Jefferson.
Albany Fire Water Rescue crews found a man and three children in a kayak.
Upriver, they rescued a woman clinging to branches on a riverbank.
At another location, they rescued a teen trapped on a large and dangerous tree in the river.
Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the rescue.
Only the children were wearing life vests.