      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

Family Is Rescued From Santiam River

Jul 29, 2022 @ 3:25am

ALBANY, Ore. – A family of six is recovering after a dramatic, multi-pronged rescue from the Santiam River Wednesday evening.

The family had gotten separated in the river near Jefferson.

Albany Fire Water Rescue crews found a man and three children in a kayak.

Upriver, they rescued a woman clinging to branches on a riverbank.

At another location, they rescued a teen trapped on a large and dangerous tree in the river.

Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the rescue.

Only the children were wearing life vests.

TAGS
Family rescue river santiam river
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Longer During Weeklong Heat Wave
Man Shot & Killed In Portland's 45th Homicide Is Identified
In Rare Contact, US Offers Russia Deal For Griner, Whelan
Police Believe Vancouver House Party Shooting Was Gang-Related
Connect With Us Listen To Us On