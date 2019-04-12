Family Gets Closure 24 Years After The Murder Of Their Loved One

Portland, Or. – The last of four suspects involved in the 1995 death of 24 year old Darrin Ezell was sentenced to nine years today for manslaughter and robbery. Ezell was shot and killed in his home at SE 93rd and Ramona. Two children were inside the home, but were not hurt.

Selwyn Stafford apologized to the family and said if he could turn back the clock, he would. Andrea Baker was Ezell’s girlfriend. She spoke at today’s sentencing and said it’s been a long time and that today was the first time she’s heard anyone say they’re guilty. Ezell’s father, George Banks also spoke. He called his son’s death senseless and said he hopes Stafford thinks about what he did.

In 2012, Cold Case Homicide Unit Detectives with Portland Police reviewed the case and developed new leads in the investigation. Stafford’s brother, Adrian and two other men pled guilty two years ago.