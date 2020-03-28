Family Celebrates Son’s 21st B-Day by Turning Garage Into “Club Quarantine”
A young man in New Jersey who turned 21 while self-isolating with his family still managed to have the time of his life when his folks turned their garage into party central. “My brother turned 21 last night and my parents felt bad that he couldn’t go to a bar/club so my mom made our garage ‘Club Quarantine,’” 18-year-old Emily Torchia captioned a TikTok video showing off brother Jack’s personalized party set-up.
Dad Anthony served as Club Quarantine’s bouncer, checking his son’s ID outside the garage with a flashlight; inside, mom Carolyn served him his first legal shot as the Club Quarantine bartender (with the leg lamp from A Christmas Story in the background!). The family later did shots together, while Jack posed with a life-sized Justin Bieber cutout. Sister Emily tells BuzzFeed, “My mom and dad put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible. My mom even made my dad memorize lines!”