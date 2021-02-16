Family Believes Their Husband and Father Slid Off I-205 Into The Columbia River
Family Photo
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is heartbroken. They believe their husband and father slid off the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Interstate 205 southbound into the icy Columbia River.
Witnesses reported that it appeared a vehicle went over the guardrail on Valentines Day.
The family of Antonio Amaro Lopez says he texted them on his way home from work, but never showed up.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol has been using sonar to scan the water, but they have not found a vehicle or body. The Coast Guard also took part in the search.
The family owns the restaurant, Amaro’s Table in Hazel Dell.