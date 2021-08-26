      Weather Alert

Families Sue Over Alleged Tilt-A-Whirl Injuries

Aug 26, 2021 @ 10:29am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – The families of children who were injured on the Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the Kitsap County Fair in 2018 are suing the owner of the amusement company that operated the ride and its manufacturer.

The lawsuit filed in Kitsap County Superior Court says on Aug. 28, 2018, a Tilt-A-Whirl car derailed and six children were injured.

Parents of children from three families seek compensation for injuries, infliction of emotional distress and damages.

A representative of J&S Rides said the company had not yet been served with the lawsuit and could not comment.

